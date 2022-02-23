Don’t call it a comeback!

It looks like new Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg and Bad Boy Records founder P. Diddy may be joining musical forces soon.

Per Vibe, the two music icons teased at the potential collaboration in a new short film, Bac on Death Row, which was released just days after Snoop’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance. Centered around the “Gin & Juice” artist’s recent acquisition of his home label, he and Diddy can be seen in conversation at one point in the film discussing their respective legacies and the gravity of the moment.

“Congratulations, King. Great move,” Diddy said while giving Snoop a round of applause via a FaceTime chat.

“You taught me how to play chess, not checkers,” Snoop responded.

“I’m so proud of you. That’s so incredibly dope. I can’t wait to sit down with you and hear all the ideas you got for the new era of Death Row. I just wanted to hit you. Congratulations to you,” Diddy explained.

“Now we can do what we wanna do,” Snoop later added. “Death Row, Bad Boy. We been doing it, I just didn’t have the brand.”

Diddy happily responded, “Let’s do it, we gotta do it. It’s all love.”

“I’m gonna put it in the air, quit playing with me,” Snoop said before the two ended their call shortly after.

Well, you heard it from them!

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the actualization of the promise coming to a streaming platform near us in the next few months. Snoop seems to have big plans for the next chapter in Death Row Records’ story. As previously reported by The Root, just last week he announced that the label would be entering back into the mainstream as an NFT (non-fungible token).

“Death Row will be an NFT label. We will be putting out artists through the metaverse,” said Snoop. “Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”