Long-time rapper Remy Ma, who is Bronx-born and raised, is now being honored by the borough for her contributions as an artist and activist in the community.

Over the weekend, the Terror Squad rapper was honored on the Bronx Walk of Fame with a street sign named after her

On her Instagram, Remy Ma wrote, “I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is.”

She continued, “I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career is the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from, and I’m excited to see where I’m going. Thank you Bronx Borough President, @msvanessa77 and Deputy Borough President @jpegnyc for this honor.”

During the reveal ceremony, she was joined by her husband, Papoose, fellow Terror Squad member Fat Joe, and Bronx President Vanessa L. Gibson and Deputy President Janet Peguero.

Fellow New York City rap icon Ghostface Killah was honored by Mayor Eric Adams last week during the opening of his new coffee shop in Staten Island and given his own day.



The day before Remy Ma was added to the Bronx Walk of Fame, she and Papoose celebrated 14 years of marriage. He shared a loving Instagram post honoring the occasion.

He wrote, “Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together. Most people don’t pass the test of time.”

He continued, “So when that happens, it speaks volumes. @remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can’t tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don’t express ya love you gotta prove it.”