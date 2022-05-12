Ghostface Killah, also known as Tony Starks is the best rapper in Wu-Tang Clan (I’ll argue with anyone about this) and one of the best rappers of all time. Now he will be honored and remembered in New York City for the rest of eternity.

On Monday, during the grand opening of his Staten Island spot, Killah Koffee Shop, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper was joined by elected officials and community members.

Among them was New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who awarded a proclamation to Ghostface during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of his business and thanked the rap legend for his contributions to rap and music, according to SILive.com.

The proclamation officially dubs May 9th Ghostface Killah Day, which is also the rapper’s birthday.

I also find it funny that Mayor Adams, who was once a New York City police officer, is giving a day to the rapper who wrote the song “Run,” where he and Jadakiss advise drug dealers who are about to be caught by police.

I mean, the chorus of the song is, “Run if you sell drugs in the school zone. Run if you getting chased with no shoes on. Run, fuck that, run, cops got guns. They givin’ out life, like, by the tons.”

I guess even Mayor Adams can’t deny Ghostace’s legendary lyrical ability.

But in all seriousness, Mayor Adams is also honoring the rapper reinvesting in the Staten Island community.

During the ceremony, Mayor Adams said, according to SILive.com, “There’s so many people coming out here seeing a performer, a young person who grew up here who lived in public housing and went to public school, and now is able to have a business out here; just coming back to the community. That’s what it’s all about.”

He continued, “So we just want to say, thank you. Thank you for reinvesting.”

If you’re interested in visiting Killah Koffee, it’s not open to the public yet officially, but you can buy flavored beans from their online shop.