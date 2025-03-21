Kendrick Lamar's Potential Next Move Will Make Super Bowl and The Grammys Seem Small

The stages for Kendrick Lamar only continue to get bigger and bigger. Just months after putting on an explosive performance at the Super Bowl, the Compton rapper has his eyes set on an even more significant sports event.

'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season

'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season CC Share Subtitles Off

English 'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season

On Thursday, in an interview with the Associated Press, Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, gave a preview of who may be involved in the worldwide event that’ll take place three years from now.

Advertisement

“Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” said Wasserman. “He is truly an L.A. icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Advertisement

Wasserman also discussed how the Olympics could be a vehicle for helping victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Advertisement

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” said Wasserman. “You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward.”

He later added, “From purely an Olympics perspective we got very lucky. That’s not the most important thing. What’s important is helping people get back into their homes, get back settled, get back with their lives.”

Advertisement

Lamar performing at the 2028 Olympics would be a perfect transition for how the 2024 games ended. During the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics California native Snoop Dogg performed several of his biggest hits and even brought out Los Angeles legend Dr. Dre to perform their 1999 hit, “The Next Episode.”

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre at the #Paris2024 Closing Ceremony

Several fans of the “luther” rapper were excited to hear that the Compton MC would perform on another major sports stage.

Advertisement

@nottween wrote in a tweet, “Olympics saw Kendrick put on a masterclass at the Super Bowl and said we need that n***a at our event.”

@TRASHTINGS commented, “olympics?! glad i got tickets for gnx, i’ll probably never be able to afford a kendrick lamar concert ever again.”

Advertisement

This news just adds to the already legendary run Lamar has been on since he won his rap beef with Drake.

In the time since K. Dot released “Not Like Us” in May 2024, the Compton MC has performed at The Pop Out Concert, surprise dropped “GNX,” performed at the Super Bowl, and won five Grammys.