Universal Music Group Read Drake For Filth In Shady, Hilarious Response to Defamation Lawsuit

Universal Music Group is not playing around with Drake. The behemoth music company filed a harsh motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit that firmly denies the claims made by the Toronto rapper.

In the motion filed on Monday, attorneys for UMG claimed that Drizzy has no case and that he simply filed a lawsuit against them because he lost his infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar in an embarrassing fashion, according to a court filing.

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which willingly participated,” read the motion. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Hilariously enough, prior to even using any legal jargon, attorneys for UMG quoted a bar from Drake’s 2009 track, “Successful,” where he rapped, “Yeah, I want it all, that’s why I strive for it / Diss me, you’ll never hear a reply for it.”

If that isn’t shady, I don’t know what is.

Furthermore, UMG also called out Drake for being a hypocrite. In his suit, he claims that UMG supported and spread the false narrative that he is a pedophile through Lamar’s now-legendary diss track, “Not Like Us,” per court documents.

However, UMG notes that the Toronto rapper also used “hyperbolic insults” in his diss tracks aimed at the Compton MC.

More from the motion filed by UMG:

Drake has been pleased to use UMG’s platform to promote tracks leveling similarly incendiary attacks at Lamar, including, most significantly, that Lamar engaged in domestic abuse and that one of Lamar’s business partners and managers i the true father of Lamar. But now, after losing the rap battle, Drake claims that “Not Like Us” is defamatory. It is not. While the complaint focuses almost entirely on “Not Like Us,” it disregards the other Drake and Lamar diss track that surrounded “Not Like Us” as well as the conventions of the diss track genre, and, thus critically ignores the context of the dispute.

UMG is referring to Drake’s “Family Matters,” where the Toronto artist raps, “I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free’s.”

He also says later in the song, “They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen.”

Social media reactions

The people who have been clowning Drake since he lost his beef with Lamar only got louder after reading UMG’s recent motion to have his suit dismissed.

@_OgStu wrote on X, “His fans come on here everyday crying abt Kendrick calling him a pedo like Drake ain’t drop allegations without proof first lol UMG finna finish him.”

@DaKidGowie commented, “In other words, Drake provoked the beef, lost, and is now blaming us for the success of “Not Like Us.” However, it became a smash hit on its own, and here are some awards and cultural moments to prove it.”

@twilitaries posted, “Not UMG pointing out how hypocritical he is the way y’all have been squawking Kendrick is. Womp womp womp.”

It’ll be interesting if this latest response causes Drake to back off or makes him double down on his claims even harder.