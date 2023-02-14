Rapper Playboi Carti Taken Away in Handcuffs Following Domestic Dispute

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details of domestic violence.

On a day meant to celebrate loving your significant other, Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is under arrest for allegedly hurting his.

Early Tuesday morning in his home state of Georgia, the “Magnolia” rapper was taken into custody for allegedly choking his girlfriend, who is pregnant, after an argument about a paternity test, according to an affidavit obtained by TMZ.

The details of the assault described by his girlfriend are quite disturbing. According to the affidavit, the incident allegedly occurred on Dec. 20, while the woman was 14 weeks pregnant. She described to police that the Atlanta rapper grabbed her by the throat and pushed her while doing so. She claimed that she could barely breathe and thought that she would not survive the incident.

According to TMZ, the woman explained to officers that she wanted to talk to the popular rapper about their baby and a paternity test, but the argument escalated and eventually turned physical. She claimed that a witness jumped into the altercation and attempted to de-escalate the violence.



She eventually was able to get out of Carti’s grasp and ran to her car, but says he followed her to the vehicle and attempted to attack her again, pulling her out of the car and putting his hand over her mouth.

Local police arrested the Whole Lotta Red artist on Tuesday and charged him with felony aggravated assault. Brian Steel, Carti’s attorney (also the attorney of Young Thug in his RICO trial), stated that his client, “was falsely accused” and that the case will be dismissed “without any prosecution or litigation.”

While there’s certainly no guarantee right now that Playboi Carti will face any real consequences, but what we can be sure of is that his public image will be forever sullied should the claims made by his girlfriend be found to be true.