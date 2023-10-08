Keke Palmer Wants Y’all Out of Her Business. For Good.

After years of priding herself on being open and vulnerable, Keke Palmer says that she is ready to set boundaries on the internet. How interesting that this only happened after her baby daddy, Darius Jackson attempted to publicly shame her on the internet back in July.



On October 1st the NOPE (2022) star was a keynote speaker at the Black Magic Reimagined conference where she addressed her future on social media, “The thing with social media is that it can easily be a place where you can work, but it also blurs the line between what is work and what is real life. I can’t control how everybody’s going to take something. And also I’m having my own personal boundaries for what I feel like I want out there or what I want to give people the opportunity to speak on.” Which is an interesting take on her part given that she wasn’t the one sharing opinions on social media about what a mother should or should not wear or do in public. He did.

Advertisement

It seems like now that people have caught her making a questionable decision to let Jackson back into her life after his “You a mom” X message, she wants us out of the group chat, making it pretty clear that he is still her man, her man, her man. Palmer never officially addressed the public shaming from Jackson in July, but did dip her toes in some shady material such as creating merch about being a mother and starring in a music video with Usher, giving fans hope that she stood up for herself. However, the two have posted and been spotted together in a few places since, seeming to be just as friendly as they were before the scandal.



When Palmer appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna in September she promptly responded to questions about her relationship status saying, “I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business.” It is a bit disappointing that Palmer who was once heralded for being so “real” is now choosing to not share her life as much just because people wanted, in their opinion, the best for her.