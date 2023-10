This past weekend was dedicated to the brilliance and beauty of Black women at the Black Magic Reimagined Summit in Dallas. Started by Boss Women Media and Elle Olivia founder Marty McDonald, this two-day event was the first in person gathering the summit has had in three years.



From intimate conversations with Keke Palmer and Pinky Cole to networking and wellness events that inspired real sisterhood, here are the best moments from Black Magic Reimagined 2023.