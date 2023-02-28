Keke Palmer Announces the Birth of Her 1st Child

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The always busy Keke Palmer has added a new title to her long list of credits, and this one is much more important than all the others. She’s a mom!



On Monday, the Nope star revealed on Instagram that she’d given birth to her son. Accompanied by photos of her new baby, Keke wrote, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Advertisement

The post features six slides with one caption referencing Drake’s “Emotionless,” reading, “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” But then The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder actress goes on to write, “I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. And this slide.” She received congratulatory replies from a myriad of stars including Viola Davis; Kyla Pratt; Jhene Aiko; Lauren London; Halle Bailey; and Taraji P. Henson.

Palmer announced her pregnancy in December while hosting SNL. During the monologue she revealed her baby bump to the world saying, “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight. I am.”

The Lightyear actress had a very busy 2022. In addition to receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Nope, she also announced her new digital network, KeyTV, was the highlight of the season when she hosted SNL and was an absolute delight as the host of Password.

It doesn’t look like motherhood will slow Palmer down in 2023. She’s set to co-star with Sacha Baron Cohen in the film Super Toys. The duo stars as “groovy ’70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission to save themselves, their marriage, and their live-wire 12-year-old daughter while on the road in Middle America.”

Advertisement

We at The Root send our congratulations and blessings to Keke and her family.