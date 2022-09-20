Fans of Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, Nope, will be happy to know that you can now experience “the spellbinding spectacle” of his tertiary film from the comfort of your own home over and over again, as the film is now available to own digitally.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the highly-anticipated film is available for the first time ever as a collector’s edition on digital, and is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD next month. Included in this special edition are a blooper reel, a handful of deleted scenes, an in-depth look at the creation of Jean Jacket (if you know, you know), a deep dive into the significance of The Horse in Motion by Eadweard Muybridge and a 56-minute immersive documentary where Peele answers some of the film’s most pressing questions while also providing a deep-dive into his artistic process.

“This film is about many things, I think the soul of the film is about a representation in itself. This movie’s not about race, although obviously race does interact with this idea of spectacle-lization and exploitation,” Peele explained in a clip provided to The Root. “The movie in itself is meant to be an original piece of content with a big budget, quite frankly, starring people of color, directed by a person of color, and some crazy shit.”



Jordan Peele Discussing the Soul of Nope in Bonus Clip

As previously reported by The Root, less than a month after the film’s release, Nope crossed the threshold of $100 million at the domestic box office, making it the third project of Peele’s to reach the $100 million mark. It’s also one of only four original films that’ve accomplished this feat since the pandemic began. And if the rumors are true, we might be in for a repeat of this feat if a potential Nope sequel comes to fruition. I’ll keep my fingers crossed and head to the sky just in case.

Advertisement

To get your hands on it, head to uphe.com.