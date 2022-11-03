Considering how crazy the last month has been for Kanye West and his image, his latest circumstances seem light. But, they still aren’t a good look for the man who was once considered a” genius” in the entertainment industry.

Remember when Kanye was suspended from Twitter and Instagram because of his anti-Semitic posts on both platforms? After weeks of being invisible on social media, Ye has unfortunately returned and voiced his support for the Kanye West of the NBA, Kyrie Irving.

In his first tweet in over a month, Ye posted a photo of Irving, seemingly sharing his support of the Brooklyn Nets guard, who’s in his own media whirlwind for promoting a documentary that supports false anti-Semitic tropes.

Advertisement

The same can be seen on Ye’s Instagram, where he posted photos of Kyrie Irving, Stephen A. Smith and certified idiot Herschel Walker, seemingly sharing his support for all three.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

But, Ye’s social media shenanigans are just a small part of a bigger problem the “Power” rapper is dealing with. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Mr. West paid a settlement to a former employee who claims that the Chicago rapper used anti-Semitic language in and around the workplace.

More from NBC News:

In addition, six people who have worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years said they had heard him praise Adolf Hitler or mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people. Three of them are former employees or collaborators, and they said they recalled multiple instances of Ye’s using antisemitic language. The three other people said they recalled a 2018 incident in which Ye went on an antisemitic tirade in an interview at TMZ’s offices. Their accounts, as well as the settlement, suggest that Ye has used such language for years in more instances than previously known to the public, well before his recent antisemitic comments online and in interviews came to light, resulting in his losing a wave of business deals.

Advertisement

At one point I thought these anti-Semitic comments from Ye were a new thing, but these claims from his former employees and other people who have interacted with him in the past have shown that this behavior is nothing new.

Previously, Van Lathan, who worked at TMZ at the time of his infamous 2018 interview, claimed on his podcast Higher Learning with Rachel Lindsay that Ye professed his love of Adolf Hitler and Nazis while at TMZ in 2018. This is the same interview where Ye idiotically claimed that “slavery was a choice.”

Advertisement

Having a crush on one of, if not the worst figures in human history?! Oof, not a good look.

On top of all the bags Kanye has already fumbled, it looks like he’ll be taking another hit to his bank account. Remember those “White Lives Matter” shirts Kanye and Candace Owens were seen wearing during Paris Fashion Week?

Advertisement

It looks like Mr. West won’t be able to profit from the shirts because two Black radio hosts in Arizona have become legal owners of the phrase’s trademark. CNN reported that Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, agreed to take ownership of the trademark so they could block anyone from profiting off the slogan, which is a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On behalf of everyone who cares about Black lives, thank you for blocking Kanye from trying to profit off of such a hateful and idiotic statement that is only meant to belittle the importance of protecting Black lives that are disproportionately taken by police.