Candace Owens is yet again running her mouth about things she shouldn’t—especially as it pertains to Black people. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, especially since she helped Kanye West spearhead his own demise (Adidas terminated their contract with the emcee, Balenciaga ended their working relationship, CAA dropped Ye as a client, MRC pulled their documentary about him).

Besides a string of disturbing anti-Black and anti-semitic remarks, the rapper recently took to Drink Champs to say that George Floyd didn’t die at the hands of police in 2020 but from fentanyl—though this has been widely debunked. this particular comment served as the catalyst for Floyd’s family serving the rapper a cease-and-desist as well as a possible $250 million lawsuit.

Owens’ response to the news on her podcast last week was a predictable one. “I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits,” she stated. “You know, if this is actually considered credible — if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things — well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate.”

She didn’t stop there.

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress. I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies, while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark...This is unacceptable. I’m serious. I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”



Floyd’s family has endured insurmountable loss and the fact that misinformation continues to be spread is not just infuriating but incredibly cruel. Hopefully, these antics will eventually subside.