Some NBA fans are wondering if the Brooklyn Nets or the league itself are going to take any disciplinary action concerning guard Kyrie Irving for posting anti-Semitic materials. In a press conference yesterday, GM Sean Marks stated the team was seeking counsel from all different sources to figure out a course of action, according to the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

“So as it pertains to Kyrie, we are having discussions, some internal, some external discussions. I know from the highest levels [that] we’re involved with the ADL and getting their advice and just hopefully they can advise us. We can bring something to the table that both parties, all parties can be at least understandable to one another here and understand that there is no tolerance and no room for any hate speech, any antisemitic remarks whatsoever, whether it’s in this organization or any organization for that matter.”

To say the Brooklyn Nets had an eventful Tuesday would be an understatement. First, they fired their head coach Steve Nash. Then, there was a rumor that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka might be in the running to take over, all while he has some issues of his own. (Marks has since shot that down). The day ended with the Nets losing to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 and dropping to 2-6.

“I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here. I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?” Marks said. “I would like to turn on ESPN or the TV on and not find you talking about us in that manner, to be quite frank. I’d like to get back to basketball. I think that’s what our players would like to get back to. They’d like to focus on the things that are important here, and that’s competing at the highest level and playing basketball games.”

Inside The NBA anchor Charles Barkley feels like it’s too late for potential punishment to happen because so much time has passed since Kyrie

Irving’s tweet linked a movie with antisemitic rhetoric. To get back to basketball, you must first address the elephant in the room. You have fans wearing “fight Antisemitism” shirts at games, and these protests will grow as long as you put things off. It feels like both the league itself and the team are dancing around this delicate issue.