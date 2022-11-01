The seemingly never-ending saga of Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West— continues as more and more developments arise in the aftermath of his anti-Semitic comments.

In light of Yeezy being booted off the top of hip-hop’s billionaire list (thanks in large part to Adidas cutting ties with the rapper after seven years), a portion of his fans have taken to GoFundMe to replenish his pockets . Per Complex, a handful of campaigns geared towards bringing Ye’s wealth back were recently launched on the site. One specific campaign put it plainly: t hat their aim was to “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again”. B ut ultimately, their campaign fell short after only earning five dollars and was subsequently shut down. Other campaigns are still active on the site as well.

And if you thought you’d get to see Ye’s reaction to all the outpouring of support (can we even really call it that anymore?) from his fans on his official Instagram, you’d be sad to learn that Meta has restricted his account once again for 30 days. As Complex also notes, the decision was made on Monday, with a spokesperson explaining via email:

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account. We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.

Meta isn’t the only one taking away access. On Monday, it was also revealed that Morehouse College also declined to host Donda Academy’s first official basketball game, which was set to take place on Nov. 6. The decision was revealed in a statement put out by the institution on social media.

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities. We, therefore, cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West,” the statement said in part.

In music related-news, lawyers representing Ye in his Donda 2 lawsuit are reportedly seeking to be removed after alleging that the rapper has been unresponsive. According to HotNewHipHop, the suit stems from Ultra International Music Publishing which claims that Ye used an unauthorized sample of Marshall Jefferson’s “Move Your Body” on the song “Flowers” over 20 times. The lawyers involved had said the rapper hasn’t been responding to their calls and want to reportedly withdraw themselves from the case in its entirety .

“Due to recent events and Ye’s counsel’s inability to reach Ye or his representatives, Ye’s counsel intends to seek withdrawal as counsel,” UIMP’s lawyer Bradley J. Mullins said per HNHH.

Additionally, and as previously reported by The Root, over the weekend, Ye continued to attack the family of George Floyd by posting a photo of Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, and complaining about the family suing him for $250 million for his previous false comments about the way Floyd died. The multi-Grammy-winning artist also tried to draw a parallel to the consequences he’s currently facing to that of the lynching of Emmett Till, writing at the time: “This is what modern post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like…Economic Lynching, Digital Lynching, Bankrupting my Social Credit Score.”