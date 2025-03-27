Some of These 125 FCC Complaints Kendrick Lamar’s Super Halftime Show Received Will Make You Roll Your Eyes

It’s been more than a month since Kendrick Lamar captivated the country with his explosive performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and it’s still making news. This time because of the number of complaints the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef CC Share Subtitles Off

English Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef

According to TMZ, there were more than 125 complaints written to the FCC for Lamar’s performance over the show not being family-friendly. Some of them highlighted how K. Dot would grab his crotch during the performance, others had problems with the Compton MC only using Black performers and showing a visual of a split American flag.

Advertisement

Drake complaints

To no surprise, some of the complaints had issues with the way he addressed his hip-hop rival, Drake. One of them said Lamar used his performance to highlight a “personal vendetta.”

Advertisement

Others had problems with Dot calling Drake a pedophile on national television during his performance of “Not Like Us.”

One of the complaints TMZ obtained read, “Kendrick lamar made fake false and scandalous claims that are unfounded. He [said] drake was a pedophile on TV in front of million of ppl, do better, this is a sad day.”

Advertisement

Serena Williams also got dragged into some of the complaints, with some of them criticizing the tennis legend for promoting gangs for crip walking on stage.

While this might be a small annoyance for Lamar, it will sound like sweet music for Drake and his attorneys. Weeks after the performance, the Toronto rapper’s legal team mentioned Lamar’s halftime show in response to a claim made by Universal Music Group (UMG).

Advertisement

The two sides have been embroiled in a legal battle for months now. Despite UMG’s attempts to have Drake’s lawsuit dismissed, the 6-God’s legal team has been working hard to convince a judge that the behemoth music company is responsible for spreading the allegation that the “Gimme a Hug” rapper is a pedophile.