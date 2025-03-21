What?? Kim Kardashian Takes Extreme Measures After Kanye Did the Unthinkable With Their Children

It seems Kanye West’s co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is getting even rockier after the reality TV star reportedly put her foot down over Ye’s recent choices. Now, the ex-couple could potentially have to handle things concerning their four children in court.

Kardashian has largely let West do his own thing when it comes to his parenting style with their children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. But after Ye’s racist and outrageous rants on X, in addition to him having North featured on a track with disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — who is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering — lawyers are getting involved.

An emergency custody hearing was called after Kardashian learned that West had plans to bring brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate to North’s visit with him, according to TMZ. The Tate brothers have both been sued for sexual misconduct in the U.K. and U.S. Andrew is also facing several sex trafficking charges in Romania, according to NBC News. Both Andrew and Tristian maintain their innocence and have not been convicted.

The hearing, which was reportedly held on Friday (March 14), also addressed North’s feature on Ye’s new song with Diddy. As The Root previously reported, the Chicago rapper dropped the track titled, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring his oldest daughter, Diddy, Christian “King” Combs, and Jasmine Williams.

Sources told TMZ Kardashian tried to stop the song from coming out during the meeting, with Ye in the end promising he wouldn’t release the track. But just days later, he did the exact opposite.

West also took to X on Wednesday (March 19), claiming, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER.” He continued on the platform saying, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

Now, Kardashian is exploring her legal options, including receiving advice about filing for sole custody of their children, the New York Post reported. West has also expressed interest in doing the same.