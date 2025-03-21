Entertainment

What?? Kim Kardashian Takes Extreme Measures After Kanye Did the Unthinkable With Their Children

Kim is reportedly exploring all of her legal options, including filing for sole custody of their four children.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What?? Kim Kardashian Takes Extreme Measures After Kanye Did the Unthinkable With Their Children
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

It seems Kanye West’s co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is getting even rockier after the reality TV star reportedly put her foot down over Ye’s recent choices. Now, the ex-couple could potentially have to handle things concerning their four children in court.

Suggested Reading

Long Beach Students Use T-Shirts to Spell Racial Slur Sparking Outrage
Racially-Insensitive Moments In 2025...So Far
Is The US Headed For a Dictatorship? Trump's Ex-White House Strategist Explains the Terrifying Reason Why It's Likely
That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Long Beach Students Use T-Shirts to Spell Racial Slur Sparking Outrage
Racially-Insensitive Moments In 2025...So Far
Is The US Headed For a Dictatorship? Trump's Ex-White House Strategist Explains the Terrifying Reason Why It's Likely
That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Kardashian has largely let West do his own thing when it comes to his parenting style with their children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. But after Ye’s racist and outrageous rants on X, in addition to him having North featured on a track with disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — who is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering — lawyers are getting involved.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Internet Debates Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Getting This Expensive Toy for His Birthday
Is Kanye West Really Leaving Kim Kardashian to Be a ‘Single Mom?’

Related Content

The Internet Debates Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Getting This Expensive Toy for His Birthday
Is Kanye West Really Leaving Kim Kardashian to Be a ‘Single Mom?’

An emergency custody hearing was called after Kardashian learned that West had plans to bring brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate to North’s visit with him, according to TMZ. The Tate brothers have both been sued for sexual misconduct in the U.K. and U.S. Andrew is also facing several sex trafficking charges in Romania, according to NBC News. Both Andrew and Tristian maintain their innocence and have not been convicted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The hearing, which was reportedly held on Friday (March 14), also addressed North’s feature on Ye’s new song with Diddy. As The Root previously reported, the Chicago rapper dropped the track titled, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring his oldest daughter, Diddy, Christian “King” Combs, and Jasmine Williams.

Sources told TMZ Kardashian tried to stop the song from coming out during the meeting, with Ye in the end promising he wouldn’t release the track. But just days later, he did the exact opposite.

Advertisement

West also took to X on Wednesday (March 19), claiming, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER.” He continued on the platform saying, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE SEX WORKERS AND THEY SEX TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE.”

Now, Kardashian is exploring her legal options, including receiving advice about filing for sole custody of their children, the New York Post reported. West has also expressed interest in doing the same.