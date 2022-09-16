Let’s say Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has always walked to the beat of his own drum. There were his 2017 comments where he said he believed the earth was flat (Irving would apologize for them a year later), his contentious relationship with the media, and the whole vaccination fiasco during the 2021 NBA season, where he only played 29 games.



As the Nets get ready for training camp, more controversy is brewing. Yesterday, Irving shared a 2002 Infowars video on Instagram where super-conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule.

“There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system”

Obviously, people were not happy and confused by that. Irving later responded about the uproar on his Twitch stream.



“’You’re trending on Twitter, you’re gonna get cancelled. Kyrie I can’t believe you posted that. How insensitive.’ “Nah bro it has nothing to do with being insensitive…I’m just not out here to lie…been lied to damn near my whole life…just tired of it”

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with questioning things and always looking to be more knowledgeable. However, Alex Jones hasn’t exactly been the beacon of truthfulness. Jones is currently being sued by the parents of 20 children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. He said no one was killed and the massacre was a hoax and the work of crisis actors. A Texas court ordered Jones almost $50 million in punitive damages.

Jones has also said the government would stage terror attacks and take out half of the population. Why would you provide your platform to this person? The man Irving is giving a platform to once said if African-Americans were unhappy in America, they should return to Africa. It’s sad to see the intelligence of Kyrie Irving constantly get hijacked by this disinformation and that he allows it to happen.