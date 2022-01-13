Mr. West is back in the news like he always is, but this time it’s for something a little more severe.

Advertisement

Kanye West aka Ye has always been known to lose his cool. This is the same guy that went off on paparazzi because he ran into a wrong way sign. It’s true, here’s the video. But in that incident, he wasn’t under criminal investigation.



According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, West has been named a suspect in a criminal battery investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. In the altercation, West allegedly punched a fan after he asked for an autograph and some other “words” were exchanged. West has not been arrested.



More from TMZ on the altercation:

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Ye got into some sort of argument that allegedly turned physical around 3 AM in DTLA. We’re told the incident occurred near the Soho Warehouse. We do not know if Ye was at Soho before the incident, but given the time, it seems likely. We’re told Kanye allegedly pushed and then punched a male fan ... the case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery ... a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months. FOX 11 — who first broke the story — says Kanye knocked the fan to the ground. We’ve obtained video of an irate Kanye shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. You hear Kanye yell, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” “Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.”

Yikes. This ain’t a good look if the allegations are true.



But I guess that has never stopped him before.

According to TMZ, Kanye was seen with his new girlfriend Julia Fox at a club in West Hollywood earlier in the night. He left while his lady stayed at the club.



Advertisement

Before Kanye was under criminal investigation, he had a lot going on this year. It was announced that he started working on his first sequel album, DONDA 2, which according to screenshots from a text exchange between Kanye and Moneybagg Yo, will feature the Memphis rapper.

Advertisement

There is also a three-part docuseries that is coming on Netflix titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy, which is premiering across three weeks beginning Feb. 16.

He appears to be headed to Russia to hold his first-ever Sunday Service in Moscow as well as a sit down with Russian President Vladamir Putin.



Advertisement

And it was just announced that along with Kanye, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will be performing at Coachella 2022.



So that’s all to say that Yeezy is a busy and likely stressed man. But unless this criminal battery investigation gets squared away, it might get in the way with all that goings on.

