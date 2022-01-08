It looks like Kanye is throwing his hat back into the romance ring only months after a very public plea to God that He restore his marriage. After meeting on New Year’s Eve, (that’s a little over a week for anyone who’s counting), actress Julia Fox, 31, and Divorceye West, 44, are now an…item? Well, if a first person article and multi page magazine spread don’t scream official, I don’t know what does.

This past week, Fox and West confirmed their courtship with published PDA in Interview Magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” writes Fox.” His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Apparently after a great first interaction, the two flew to New York where they caught a viewing of Slave Play. The show was then followed by dinner at Carbone, which Fox reports is “one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

In the article entitled, “Date Night”, the Uncut Gems actress describes the couple’s second date in detail.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock.”

The surprise she speaks of turned out to be a hotel suite full of clothes.

“It was every girl’s dream come true, ” reported Fox. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

If you recall, Ye once stated that he and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian shared fashion as a love language. And by the looks of things, Julia Fox has the rapper speaking in the same tongues.

In the photoshoot directed in part by Ye himself, he can be seen on his knees fitting Fox in a designer jacket. Flicks of the pair also show them embracing on the floor while the jacket plays the role of discarded extra. Fox is also photographed in a pair of Miaou thong pants and form fitting Balenciaga turtleneck. While dressed in this look in another shot, the new couple are seen face to face with lips nearly touching.

“Everything with us has been so organic, ” Fox said to Interview with Aquarian like candor. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”