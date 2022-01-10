If you’ve ever wondered about the inception and evolution of Kanye West’s musical genius, then boy have I got good news for you!



Per a press release sent to The Root, on Monday, Netflix dropped a brand-new teaser trailer for its upcoming three-part docuseries phonetically titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy. Premiering across three weeks beginning Feb. 16, the forthcoming feature will serves as an “intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. The film powerfully weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist to delve into the challenges and triumphs of West’s career in music and fashion.”

Directed by Coodie and Chike from TIME Studios and Creative Control, the first part of the docuseries will be distributed nationwide in select theaters on Feb. 10 by Iconic Events Releasing ahead of its Netflix release. jeen-yuhs will also make its world premiere at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival which begins on .

“Everybody is born with a genius. When GOD blesses you with a vision and you move with belief in your purpose, you’ll be awakening to the fact that no matter what obstacles you face you will see that vision become reality! Trust GOD...Period,” said Coodie.

Added Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell: “For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years. His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable–he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we’re tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event.”

You can stream jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy when it debuts on Netflix Feb. 16.