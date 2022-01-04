Mr. West had a busy year in 2021, but it looks like he’s in for another one in 2022.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is already working on the sequel to his 2021 album Donda, Steven Victor told Complex. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Victor said.



Victor is SVP of A&R at Universal Music Group and has worked with Ye for years and used to be the COO of G.O.O.D. Music, Ye’s label, according to Complex.



The album would be Ye’s 10th solo album and 13th album if you include his collaborative releases. This would also be his first sequel album, although his first three albums were thematically similar as they referred to him being a college dropout, pun intended.



To Ye’s fans, I must warn you not to get too excited about the news of this album yet. Just six months ago fans were wondering when Donda was going to be released with the date of the album’s release being changed almost weekly. Ye is notoriously known for being meticulous and not putting out an album until it meets his standard of perfection. I mean, he’s still tweaking and adding songs to Donda and just released the deluxe version of the album less than two months ago.



The revelation of this album comes on the heels of one of the busiest years in Ye’s career.



In 2021 alone Ye was thought to be the richest Black man in America, did three stadium listening parties in Atlanta and Chicago, got in a “beef” with Drake, bashed multiple artists in an interview with Drink Champs and bought nearly 4,000 toys for kids in Chicago.



Not to mention the clothes and shoes he released through his Yeezy and Gap line.



So when and if Ye releases DONDA 2, expect a lot of delays to the album’s release date and an expensive ass hoodie to go along with it.