Wow...Meagan Good Drops This Bombshell About Her Marriage Split from Devon Franklin

Meagan Good and her ex-husband, Devon Franklin, made headlines when they announced their split in June 2022, shocking fans who admired their highly publicized faith-based love story. Now, the “Harlem” alum, 43, opened up in a candid interview on “The Jason Lee Show” about the end of their nine-year marriage...with a revelation that not many expected.

“I don’t think either of us failed,” Good reflected on their amicable split and her personal growth. “If we failed, we failed upwards...I don’t think that any time was wasted. I think that everything in life, every single season, you do learn so much, and you do grow so much, and you give so much, and you do get so much.”

The former Hollywood couple met on the set of the film “Jumping the Broom.” Franklin, a well-respected film producer and faith leader, served as the executive producer, while Good was one of the film’s leading actresses. The two began dating and married less than a year later.

The candid interview wasn’t just about her marital past - the “Divorce In Black” actress also spoke about her relationship with “Creed III” actor Jonathan Majors, during the interview. The couple made headlines as Good chose to enter into a relationship with Majors while he was going through a high-profile legal battle.

In 2023, Majors was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, then was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Despite the controversy, Good stood by Majors. The couple began dating in May 2023, and according to reports, they said “I do” in a private ceremony. Now, the couple is enjoying the peace of their newlywed life. Majors has a young daughter from a previous relationship, and Good expresses their plans to expand their family.

“We’ve already got one technically, so two more would be great,” she shared.