Jason Momoa is continuing his relationship with AppleTV+. The actor will star in, executive produce and write the limited series Chief of War at the streamer, per Deadline. The project “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who worked together on the Dune star’s upcoming film The Last Manhunt.



Chief of War is a fascinating idea, as we often get colonization stories from the perspective of the colonizers. Especially in terms of Hawaii, it’s a beautiful state that non-residents don’t get a chance to learn much about. Of course, if it’s like every other state in the country, indigenous stories tend to get lost to time or are prioritized behind more palatable history.

In recent years, Momoa has taken a more active role in his projects, working as a producer and story writer, so this is the logical next step for him. It also makes sense for him to set this up at Apple, because he currently stars in the streaming network’s See, which will return for Season 3 at some point, though I don’t know when that will be, as he has an incredibly busy schedule.

As we previously reported at The Root, the Aquaman star is in talks to join the final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. While details are being kept top secret, he could be playing a villain, joining the family’s notable previous bad guys Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Djimon Hounsou, Idris Elba and Charlize Theron.

And of course, he will return to rule the seas as Arthur Curry in the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A visual effects traffic jam caused Warner Bros. to shift its release schedule pushing Aquaman 2 to March 17, 2023.

Chief of War sounds like a perfect project for the actor but I’d like to see him take on comedy again, because the few times he’s gotten a chance to do it he’s been quite funny.