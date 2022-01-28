*Deep, happy, Aquaman underwater-style scream*

It looks like the Fast & Furious franchise family is about to get one person stronger.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Aquaman star Jason Mamoa is now in final negotioations to join the 10th and final film, which is currently under the working title of Fast & Furious 10 (come on guys, I know y’all can be more creative than that). Though the script is still being penned and plot details are being kept to a minimum, it appears Mamoa’s role could be that of a villain.

This news comes just after the DC star wrapped production for the upcoming Aquaman sequel and nearly a month after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he would have no parts in the film, despite costar Vin Diesel’s plea on social media.



“My little brother Dwayne...the time has come,” Diesel captioned in part back in November. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.”

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise,” The Rock told CNN earlier this month. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

He further added, “Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”