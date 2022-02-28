News of a Hollywood divorce isn’t usually that shocking. But fans let out a collective sigh when actors Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, decided to part ways in January. I mean, have you seen a more beautiful Hollywood couple? The couple first shared the news of their split in a since-deleted Instagram post on January 12, stating, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” But a month after announcing their breakup, the couple is trying to get back together.

Although the actors were only married for 5 years, they started dating in 2005. And the Aquaman star’s love for Bonet goes back even further. As he told James Corden in an appearance on The Late Late Show, he had been crushing on her since he was eight years old when he watched her as Denise Huxtable on the hit 80s sitcom, The Cosby Show. People close to the couple point to the hunky superhero’s busy career as one of the factors that led to their split. His shooting schedule would often take him away from his wife and children for weeks at a time.

But apparently, the pair believe that 17 years of dating, 5 years of marriage, and 2 kids is something worth fighting for and are beginning to take steps to put their family back together. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago, and they are very much back together,” a friend of the pair told HollywoodLife. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The couple’s children, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf are rooting for them to work things out, saying they are “absolutely thrilled” that their parents are working through their issues. Bonet and Momoa have not yet released a statement.