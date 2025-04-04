Interview With Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week

Politics

Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in politics.

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images), Jemal Countess (Getty Images), Tasos Katopodis, Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images), Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Jason Mendez (Getty Images)
Why Is Trump Threatening Smithsonian’s African American History Museum but Not Other Iconic Museums Such as the Holocaust Museum?

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

In his latest attempt to rid the country of diversity, equity, and inclusion— and as many Americans believe, even strip away Black history— President Donald Trump announced plans to target federal funding for the Smithsonian, forcing folks to question why he’s taken an interest in the National Museum of African American History and Culture (MAAHC) but not in similar museums like the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, all of which receive federal funding. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pops Off Against a ‘Critic’ on a Radio Show, But You’ll Want to Read About What Was Really Going On...

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

If you know anything about Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), you know she always speaks her mind. So when she got a call from an angry Black business owner accusing her of causing him to lose a valuable grant because of her public statements, she had to stand up for herself. - Angela Johnson Read More

The Famous Racist Who Haunted Cory Booker’s Record-Breaking Filibuster

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week
Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

For 25 hours and five minutes, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker stood on the Senate floor, delivering a speech that set a new record for the longest filibuster. Underneath the surface of his impeccable stamina and ability to yap endlessly, there’s a much bigger meaning behind what this record-breaking moment meant. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Stephen A. Smith Provides Surprising Response To Claims He Loves and Promotes MAGA

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Y’all should already know any time Stephen A. Smith’s name gets mentioned, a response from the sports personality is bound to follow. Smith, known for speaking his mind without consequences, has been facing criticism from democrats who say he isn’t on their side. So now, he’s setting the record straight. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Trump’s Team Cut Amber Ruffin From White House Correspondents’ Dinner For This Super Petty Reason

Image for article titled Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week
Photo: Jason Mendez (Getty Images)

Uh oh... It seems President Donald Trump couldn’t take the heat, so he’s forcing comedian Amber Ruffin out his kitchen! Ruffin was set to appear at the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner. That is until word got back to Trump’s team that she had choice words for the president. - Phenix S Halley Read More

