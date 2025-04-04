Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week

In his latest attempt to rid the country of diversity, equity, and inclusion— and as many Americans believe, even strip away Black history— President Donald Trump announced plans to target federal funding for the Smithsonian, forcing folks to question why he’s taken an interest in the National Museum of African American History and Culture (MAAHC) but not in similar museums like the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, all of which receive federal funding. - Phenix S Halley Read More