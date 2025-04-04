Jasmine Crockett Pops Off on a Critic, Stephen A. Smith Responds to His Perceived MAGA Love, The Famous Racist Whom Cory Booker Beat in His Filibuster, Why is Trump Threatening the Smithsonian and Other Political Stories From the Week

2 / 7
Why Is Trump Threatening Smithsonian’s African American History Museum but Not Other Iconic Museums Such as the Holocaust Museum?
In his latest attempt to rid the country of diversity, equity, and inclusion— and as many Americans believe, even strip away Black history— President Donald Trump announced plans to target federal funding for the Smithsonian, forcing folks to question why he’s taken an interest in the National Museum of African American History and Culture (MAAHC) but not in similar museums like the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, all of which receive federal funding. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pops Off Against a ‘Critic’ on a Radio Show, But You’ll Want to Read About What Was Really Going On...
If you know anything about Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), you know she always speaks her mind. So when she got a call from an angry Black business owner accusing her of causing him to lose a valuable grant because of her public statements, she had to stand up for herself. - Angela Johnson Read More
For 25 hours and five minutes, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker stood on the Senate floor, delivering a speech that set a new record for the longest filibuster. Underneath the surface of his impeccable stamina and ability to yap endlessly, there’s a much bigger meaning behind what this record-breaking moment meant. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Y’all should already know any time Stephen A. Smith’s name gets mentioned, a response from the sports personality is bound to follow. Smith, known for speaking his mind without consequences, has been facing criticism from democrats who say he isn’t on their side. So now, he’s setting the record straight. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Uh oh... It seems President Donald Trump couldn’t take the heat, so he’s forcing comedian Amber Ruffin out his kitchen! Ruffin was set to appear at the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner. That is until word got back to Trump’s team that she had choice words for the president. - Phenix S Halley Read More