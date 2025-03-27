Why Jasmine Crockett Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week

It looks like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is having a rough week, and that’s the last thing Democrats need at a time like this. The Congresswoman is known for speaking her mind, but now, her witty nature is being met with calls to censure her.

Democrats’ favorite fiery Texan has been catching heat after an uncalled for remark she made about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. During an event for the Human Rights Campaign on Saturday (March 22), Crockett took the stage and referred to Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” before adding that he’s a “hot ass mess.” A tree fell on Abbott in 1984, leaving him paralyzed and in need of a wheelchair for life.

Her comments drew widespread criticism from republicans and democrats alike, many whom have accused Crockett of being ableist and even using a slur. Crockett has since doubled down on her controversial remarks. She wrote on X, “I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.”

She continued saying “Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot Ass Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition.” Despite her attempts at clarifying, many folks simply aren’t on her side. Texas Rep. Randy Weber even filed a censure resolution against her on Wednesday (March 26), according to Fox 4 News.

Abbott spoke on Crockett’s comments about him calling the situation “another disaster by the Democrats,” during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.” The governor added, “The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate... It’s one reason why Texas is going to remain red.”

Even Azealia Banks came out in full criticism of the Texan. “Her drunk rant was so lame tho because she highkey just wants to be the coveted black woman in the White House,” Banks wrote on X.

An Inconvenient Suit

But in the midst of all the drama with Abbott, Crockett is taking yet another hit in the form of a police report filed by a journalist. According to Dailymail.com, journalist Charles Downs was filming Crockett walking in a House office building. Downs can be heard in the recorded video asking the congresswoman about an anti-Tesla conference call before she looks over and knocks Downs’ phone from her face.

Now, Downs is claiming he was assaulted. Right-wing commentator Laura Loomer, for whom Downs was working at the time, released a statement: “We are consulting we an attorney over filing a lawsuit for assault, battery and attempted theft against the Congresswoman as well.” She continued, “It’s clear elected Democrats have embraced violence against Trump supporters and members of the independent media, even in the halls of Congress.”

Crockett hasn’t responded to these allegations yet.