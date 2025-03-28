Oh No! Elon Musk Threatens Rep. Maxine Waters Over Melania Trump Deportation Comments

While Teslas are burning and Americans continue to call for Elon Musk to get his hands out of the federal government, it seems the billionaire CEO has other things on his mind. More specifically, Musk is coming for California Rep. Maxine Waters for comments she made about him and the first lady.

We all know the 86-year-old is no stranger to speaking her mind, but her most recent remarks about President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, is sparking controversy. During a rally in Los Angeles, Waters passionately suggested if Trump is so determined to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the country, it might be best to look inside his own house.

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright [citizenship], and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” the congresswoman began. “If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.”

The first lady was born in Slovenia, but she moved to the U.S. in pursuit of her modeling career in the ‘90s. Melania became a U.S. citizen in 2006, after marrying the president, according to the U.S. embassy. Her parents became citizens in 2018 during Trump’s first presidential term. Under the president’s self declared mandate against illegal immigration, his wife would not be at risk of deportation... but it’s no secret that the president is known to change his mind.

Waters didn’t stop with Melania, however. She also turned her attacks to Musk, saying, “We don’t care how much money you have, Elon. We don’t give a damn about DOGE [the Department of Government Efficiency].” She continued stating, “We are going to defend the Constitution.”

Well, Waters’ thoughts on the first lady and Musk got back to the Tesla CEO, and he had only one sentence dedicated to the Democrat in response. On X — the social media app he also owns — Musk cryptically warned: “At some point, the many crimes of Maxine Waters will catch up to her.” It’s unclear what alleged “crimes” he’s referring to, as Waters has no criminal history and has largely stayed away from controversy throughout her decades-long political career.

Just like the first lady, Musk was not born in the U.S. He became a citizen in 2002, according to CNN. His recent rise as Trump’s largest campaign donor, a senior advisor, and now head of DOGE has sparked widespread disapproval and even prompted protests across the country against Tesla.