Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pops Off Against a 'Critic' on a Radio Show, But You'll Want to Read About What Was Really Going On...

If you know anything about Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), you know she always speaks her mind. So when she got a call from an angry Black business owner accusing her of causing him to lose a valuable grant because of her public statements, she had to stand up for herself.

The caller, who identified himself as “Terrance,” said he was the president of a Dallas-based company called Our Black Business (OBB). He went on to tell Crockett he got her number from civil rights attorney Ben Crump because he wanted to give her a piece of his mind about a grant he missed out on from the Dallas Morning News.

“We were about to get a Benchmark Business Award which came with a two million dollar grant where we could help a whole lot of Black businesses,” he explained. “Now the problem is we was denied that, and they saying they denied us for some stupid sh*t that you said on TV.”

“Terrance” went on to tell Rep. Crockett that he wants her to keep her mouth closed for the next four years to prevent others from losing out on money. But of course, she was having none of that.

In true Jasmine Crockett form, the Democratic Representative told “Terrance” that she has worked tirelessly to secure more opportunities for Black businesses and has a great collaborative relationship with the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. She added that she was surprised she and “Terrance” had never crossed paths. But rather than having a heated exchange with the seemingly angry caller, she tried to diffuse the situation, directing him to call her office so she could help get the money he missed out on.

“If you’ve seen me, I know how to pop off, and I don’t want to pop off because I understand your frustration,” she said. “You’re talking about losing two million dollars, so I get it, but I would rather be productive and figure out how we can get that money back for you.”

Nephew Tommy Pranks a U.S. Representative 😳 | They Did NOT See This Coming!

And just when it seemed like Crockett had all she could take of “Terrance,” he broke character and revealed himself as Nephew Tommy from “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” who was calling as a prank. But Crockett, who has to deal with lots of angry callers in real life, wasn’t laughing.

“What?!” she said. “Dude, do you know how crazy my life is, and you out here playing on my phone? Like seriously? Like I got people coming left and right complaining about everything under the sun and you out here playing my phone.“

After listening to the exchange, we have to give it up to Rep. Crockett for keeping her composure on the phone. But we wouldn’t be surprised if she was cooking up a nickname for Tommy right now.