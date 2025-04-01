Stephen A. Smith Claps Back at Folks Claiming He's Promoting MAGA

Y’all should already know any time Stephen A. Smith’s name gets mentioned, a response from the sports personality is bound to follow. Smith, known for speaking his mind without consequences, has been facing criticism from democrats who say he isn’t on their side. So now, he’s setting the record straight.

It all started when a MSNBC column name dropped Smith saying he’s a “megaphone for MAGA propaganda.” Ja’han Jones, who penned the article, took issue with Smith speaking with conservative guests and while also noting how several far-right personalities have sung Smith’s praises. The article was published on Wednesday (March 26), and three days later on Saturday (March 29), Smith had some choice words.

“Let me express to you what I think about what he wrote. I think that’s the exact problem with the left,” he said during “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast. “If I don’t agree with you, I must be MAGA. It must be the case! I’m platforming MAGA propaganda, is that so? I don’t view it that way.”

Since the 2024 presidential election, Smith has been highly critical of the Democratic Party. And can you even blame him? Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss shook the party to its core. And ever since then, democrats have been met with strong criticism over how they’re fighting back against President Donald Trump’s slew of executive orders and gouging of the federal government.

“Us pointing out these things that are wrong with the Democratic Party makes me bad? Makes me a megaphone for the MAGA right?” Smith asked. “They’re on the right, so there’s no reason to listen to them? I’m not that dude.” To Smith’s credit, he’s used his platform to critique everybody on both sides, including Harris, former President Joe Biden, and the current Trump administration.

“On this platform... it’s very, very important that we understand this. I’m going to talk to everybody that I can,” Smith promised. He then listed off all of the democrats he’s previously hosted on his show, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker. “I’ve had folks from both sides,” Smith continued.

“I am a journalist by trade, I’m going to interview you and give you an opportunity to answer the questions that people want to know and see what they have to say about it, and y’all be the judge,” Smith said before adding, “It ain’t platforming to listen to what other people have to say. They’re going to say it anyway.”