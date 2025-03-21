Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump's Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama's Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week

As the Trump administration continues its “anti-woke” agenda, it recently announced that it would roll back a clause in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (which is used to write Federal contracts) that prohibits Federal contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms and drinking fountains. The news should be shocking to everyone –except the 8 in 10 Black voters who came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election. Now, a white woman who acknowledges that Black people have more than done their part is calling on her fellow white people to get involved. - Angela Johnson Read More