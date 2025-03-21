Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump's Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama's Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week

2 / 9
White Woman on Tiktok Begs White Folks to Fight Trump’s Segregation Push, But Black People’s Response Will Surprise You... If You’re White
As the Trump administration continues its “anti-woke” agenda, it recently announced that it would roll back a clause in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (which is used to write Federal contracts) that prohibits Federal contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms and drinking fountains. The news should be shocking to everyone –except the 8 in 10 Black voters who came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election. Now, a white woman who acknowledges that Black people have more than done their part is calling on her fellow white people to get involved. - Angela Johnson Read More
As Her Battle With Brain Cancer Comes to an End, the First Black Republican Woman Elected to Congress Shares Her Living Wish With the World
Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love first shared the news that she was battling a malignant brain tumor in May of 2024. Now, less than a year after that terrible diagnosis, her family just provided her friends a loved ones a heartbreaking update. - Angela Johnson Read More
Is The US Headed For a Dictatorship? Trump’s Ex-White House Strategist Explains the Terrifying Reason Why It’s Likely
All U.S. presidents are limited to two terms in office by the Constitution, according to the 22nd Amendment. The amendment was put in place to prevent any American president from becoming too powerful. - Angela Wilson Read More
Last time President Donald Trump was in office, he made some serious changes to the White House including the removal of the Obamas’ portraits from alongside the previous presidents and first ladies. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Don Lemon’s Comments About ‘Black MAGA’ Stirred Up A Nasty Fight Between D.L. Hughley And Black Republican Wesley Hunt
Don Lemon has started a feud. After making some heated comments about Black Donald Trump supporters, Rep. Wesley Hunt and D.L. Hughley have gone to war over how Black MAGA supporters should be viewed. - Noah A. McGee Read More
With all the talks about dictatorship and ongoing fears about President Donald Trump’s administration, there are still many political leaders who refuse to let the president slide. In fact, Trump and his administration have been sued over 100 times, proving that folks simply aren’t happy with his efforts to reshape the government. - Phenix S Halley Read More
During former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, a number of big names and political officials came onto the stage to help her gather votes. However, when former First Lady Michelle Obama grabbed the mic, she also took that moment to serve a chilling warning of what a second Trump presidency would look like. - Kalyn Womack Read More