Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump's Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama's Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week

Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump's Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama's Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week

Image for article titled Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama&#39;s Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week
Screenshot: TikTok, Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images), Getty Images (Getty Images), Doug Mills-Pool/The New York Times (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
2 / 9

White Woman on Tiktok Begs White Folks to Fight Trump’s Segregation Push, But Black People’s Response Will Surprise You... If You’re White

Image for article titled Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama&#39;s Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

As the Trump administration continues its “anti-woke” agenda, it recently announced that it would roll back a clause in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (which is used to write Federal contracts) that prohibits Federal contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms and drinking fountains. The news should be shocking to everyone –except the 8 in 10 Black voters who came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election. Now, a white woman who acknowledges that Black people have more than done their part is calling on her fellow white people to get involved. - Angela Johnson Read More

3 / 9

As Her Battle With Brain Cancer Comes to an End, the First Black Republican Woman Elected to Congress Shares Her Living Wish With the World

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - MARCH 03: U.S. Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) March 3, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. The American Conservative Union hosted its annual Conservative Political Action Conference to discuss conservative issues.
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - MARCH 03: U.S. Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) March 3, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. The American Conservative Union hosted its annual Conservative Political Action Conference to discuss conservative issues.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love first shared the news that she was battling a malignant brain tumor in May of 2024. Now, less than a year after that terrible diagnosis, her family just provided her friends a loved ones a heartbreaking update. - Angela Johnson Read More

4 / 9

Is The US Headed For a Dictatorship? Trump’s Ex-White House Strategist Explains the Terrifying Reason Why It’s Likely

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

All U.S. presidents are limited to two terms in office by the Constitution, according to the 22nd Amendment. The amendment was put in place to prevent any American president from becoming too powerful. - Angela Wilson Read More

5 / 9

See All Trump’s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office

Image for article titled Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama&#39;s Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/The New York Times (Getty Images)

Last time President Donald Trump was in office, he made some serious changes to the White House including the removal of the Obamas’ portraits from alongside the previous presidents and first ladies. - Kalyn Womack Read More

6 / 9

Don Lemon’s Comments About ‘Black MAGA’ Stirred Up A Nasty Fight Between D.L. Hughley And Black Republican Wesley Hunt

Image for article titled Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama&#39;s Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Don Lemon has started a feud. After making some heated comments about Black Donald Trump supporters, Rep. Wesley Hunt and D.L. Hughley have gone to war over how Black MAGA supporters should be viewed. - Noah A. McGee Read More

7 / 9

Judges, Politicians Who Aren’t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship

Image for article titled Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama&#39;s Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

With all the talks about dictatorship and ongoing fears about President Donald Trump’s administration, there are still many political leaders who refuse to let the president slide. In fact, Trump and his administration have been sued over 100 times, proving that folks simply aren’t happy with his efforts to reshape the government. - Phenix S Halley Read More

8 / 9

Decoding Michelle Obama’s Speech, Which Perfectly Predicted Trump’s Destructive Actions

Image for article titled Is the U.S. Headed For a Dictatorship, Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy Oval Office Additions, Decoding Michelle Obama&#39;s Speech, White Woman on TikTok Begs For Segregation Push, Judges and Politicians Not Backing Down From Trump and Other Political News of the Week
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

During former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, a number of big names and political officials came onto the stage to help her gather votes. However, when former First Lady Michelle Obama grabbed the mic, she also took that moment to serve a chilling warning of what a second Trump presidency would look like. - Kalyn Womack Read More

9 / 9