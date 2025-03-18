As Her Battle With Brain Cancer Comes to an End, the First Black Republican Woman Elected to Congress Shares Her Living Wish With the World

Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love first shared the news that she was battling a malignant brain tumor in May of 2024. Now, less than a year after that terrible diagnosis, her family just provided her friends a loved ones a heartbreaking update.

“Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing, “ her daughter posted on X,

In a March 11 essay for Deseret News, Rep. Love wrote that she and her family have moved away “from treatments to enjoying every moment and making memories with the time we have.” And now, she wants to use the time she has left to share her ‘living wish” with the world.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Love served Utah’s Fourth Congressional District in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. And while she is the first Black Republican woman elected to the United States Congress, she did famously go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump during his first term around his treatment of immigrants, even demanding an apology from him on the app formerly known as Twitter.

“The President’ comments are unkind, divisive, elitist and fly in the face of our nation’s values. This behavior is unacceptable from the leader of our nation,” she wrote in a 2018 post.

But of course, in true Trump fashion, he wasted no time clapping back at her during a 2018 press conference after she lost her seat in Congress.

“Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost,” he said.

In her essay, Love shared that her parents taught her to love America (even the bad stuff) and believe in what the country could be.

“I was taught to love this country, warts and all, and understand I had a role to play in our nation’s future. I learned to passionately believe in the possibilities and promise of America,” she wrote.

She ended her post with a message of thanks for her fellow Americans.

“I thank each of you, and all of you, for being part of my journey in the American dream. You and I, we the people, will be forever connected in the cause of this country we love,” she wrote.