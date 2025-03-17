See All Trump's Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office

Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Politics

President Donald Trump did some redecorating and let's just say it's... something.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/The New York Times (Getty Images)

Last time President Donald Trump was in office, he made some serious changes to the White House including the removal of the Obamas’ portraits from alongside the previous presidents and first ladies.

However, this time, the changes are quite gaudy and definitely give us the impression of what this term is going to look like: a hot mess. According to ABC 12 News, Trump has added a serious amount of gold medallions and statues, over 20 paintings, random trophies and framed magazine covers. Keep scrolling to see the differences from last administration:

Fireplace Greenery

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Pete Marovich-Pool (Getty Images)

When President Joe Biden was in office, as well as other previous presidents, the Oval Office fireplace was donned with some sort of shrub and greenery, adding some color and life to the place.

Silver Fireplace Accents

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool (Getty Images)

Trump first redecorated with these silver trinkets along with some shrubbery.

“Gold Trinkets”

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Now, there is no greenery at all but gold “trinkets” as people have called them and even added gold accents to the fireplace itself.

Presidential Portraits

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool (Getty Images)

Biden had a special set of Presidential portraits he had hanging above the fireplace.

New Presidential Portaits

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Trump redesigned the portraits with his own selection of presidents including Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Lincoln, Andrew Jackson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and James Polk.

Biden’s Left Side of Oval Office Desk

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Biden kept a rather clean look to the office area.

A FIFA Trophy?

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Screenshot: X

On the left side of Trump’s desk, he’s placed a FIFA trophy to match the shiny, gold scheme. He also added an oil painting of Ronald Reagan.

Simple Backdrop

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool (Getty Images)

Nothing else was added to Biden’s backdrop except the two flags.

Gulf of America Sign

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Trump’s backdrop is quite similar except there is a stand for his renamed “Gulf of America.”

A Royal Blue Sealed Rug

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Pete Marovich-Pool (Getty Images)

The blue was a nice pop of color (and very Democratic choice) to Biden’s office.

A Beige and Red Change

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times (Getty Images)

Trump switched out the navy for a more casual-toned rug.

Biden’s Simple Walls

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Doug Mills-Pool (Getty Images)

Biden only donned two flags on the walls circling his desk.

Lots of Flags

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Carolyn Kester (AP)

Didn’t know there were so many flags one could have in a room, but, why not?

And More Flags

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: Samuel Corum-Pool (Getty Images)

Elon Musk definitely cosigned on this one in particular.

Gold, Custom Paperweight

Image for article titled See All Trump&#39;s Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP (Getty Images)

Of course Trump would need his own custom, shiny paperweight.

