See All Trump's Gold and Gaudy New Additions to the Oval Office

Last time President Donald Trump was in office, he made some serious changes to the White House including the removal of the Obamas’ portraits from alongside the previous presidents and first ladies.

However, this time, the changes are quite gaudy and definitely give us the impression of what this term is going to look like: a hot mess. According to ABC 12 News, Trump has added a serious amount of gold medallions and statues, over 20 paintings, random trophies and framed magazine covers. Keep scrolling to see the differences from last administration: