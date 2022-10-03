Wait, is that Kanye West walking the runway for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week? Yes, it is. The accomplished Chicago rapper is taking a short break from his design efforts and is instead busy working on his catwalk.

On Sunday, Ye opened the Summer 2023 show for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion week, which was done on a mud-soaked runway that looked like it was meant for a monster truck show. The rapper was barely recognizable in his oversized all Black outfit. But as Ye usually does, he walked the “runway” like he owned it.

As you would imagine, Ye’s signature catwalk has already caught the attention of social media and everyone had thoughts on the Donda rapper’s catwalk, the outfit he was wearing and the disgusting pit he and the other models were walking in.

As you can see in the clips, Ye was wearing a huge oversized Black hoodie over a Balenciaga baseball hat with an oversized flak jacket and baggy leather jeans. Reminiscent of the questionable outfit he wore at the 2022 BET Awards.



While Ye’s appearance on the runway for the Spanish fashion house was unexpected, it should not come as a shock as the two previously collaborated on a collection from Kanye’s Yeezy Gap Brand, before he decided to split with the American clothing retailer over frustrations with Gap brass.

Two months ago, Kanye faced some backlash for selling clothing from his collaboration with Balenciaga out of trash bags. Yes, trash bags. He tried to defend that decision on Fox News, but criticism still came his way.

Later in August, Kanye voiced frustration with Gap for holding a meeting about his Yeezy Gap line with Balenciaga without Ye himself. He said in an Instagram post, “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

But it seems like Kanye’s relationship with the luxury brand wasn’t affected and the two still look to collaborate on clothing in the future and sell it at a ridiculous price.

