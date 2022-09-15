After weeks of going on a social media onslaught towards Gap and Adidas, the Chicago rapper formally let Gap know on Thursday that he is ending his partnership with the clothing retailer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, the rapper teased a split with his corporate partners in an interview with Bloomberg saying, “It’s time for me to go it alone. It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the Foam Runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

I thought he meant after his contract with Gap and Adidas is over. But damn, I didn’t expect it to end this quickly.

From the Wall Street Journal:

On Thursday, lawyers for Mr. West sent a letter to Gap notifying the company that his Yeezy LLC is terminating the arrangement. Gap breached the agreement by not releasing apparel and opening retail stores as planned, according to the letter, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal…

Items won’t disappear from stores. Gap will be able to sell existing Yeezy Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name, according to the letter. Mr. West’s letter doesn’t affect merchandise made in collaboration with fashion house Balenciaga that is also sold through Gap.

In 2020, Kanye inked a 10-year deal with Gap that the retailer hoped would generate up to $1 billion by the five-year mark, according to the New York Times. But it seems he won’t even make it to the halfway point of his contract.

Last month, Kanye faced some backlash for selling clothing from his Yeezy Gap line out of trash bags. Yes, trash bags. Photos surfaced on social media that showed customers ravaging through large black trash bags in Gap stores to find their size in the new Yeezy line. While digging through the large bags, they received no help or assistance from associates. People even accused the Chicago rapper of making fun of homeless people.

Later in August, Kanye voiced frustration with Gap for holding a meeting about his Yeezy Gap line with Balancegia without Ye himself. He said in an Instagram post, “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

It seems Ye hit a boiling point and decided to just end his relationship with one of his “baby mamas,” which he referred to as his relationship with Gap and Adidas in his interview with Bloomberg.

Next on the list is Adidas. His contract with the shoe brand is not set to end until 2030. Will he send the three stripes packing sooner than expected?