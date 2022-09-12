If you haven’t been keeping up, Kanye West has been on a social media tear aimed toward Adidas, Gap, Kris Jenner, Kid Cudi and others people in recent weeks.



His social media onslaught against Adidas last week saw Kanye openly voicing his dismay with the company, claiming that Adidas brass has breached their agreed-upon contract and i nsisting that high-ranking officials in the company are making choices about the direction of his Yeezy footwear brand without his input. H e even went as far as to claim that the company is stealing his designs to use on Adidas footwear not aligned with Yeezy’s brand . So you can imagine, all is not well between Kanye and the three stripes.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the Chicago rapper revealed that he’s ready to “go it alone” and stray away from having corporate partners for his business endeavors. Although, he did make clear that he plans on finishing his current deals with Adidas and Gap which end in 2026 and 2030 respectively.

Advertisement

Kanye told Bloomberg: “It’s time for me to go it alone. It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the Foam Runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

This is the most mature the Donda rapper has sounded in some years now. This response to how he feels about his corporate partners is a complete turnaround compared to the emotional rant he had on social media last week.

In now-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye went at Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted, Adidas Senior Vice President Daniel Cherry, Adidas Creative Director Alasdair Willis and every single member of the Adidas supervisory board.

Despite parts of Kanye’s responses sounding mature, he also told Bloomberg, “They my new baby mamas. I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s.”

Advertisement

2026 and 2030 are still some years away, so let’s see if Kanye sticks to his word regarding his partnership with these companies that have made him billions of dollars.