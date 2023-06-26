NYC College Condemns Black Graduate Who Grabbed White Educator's Mic During Ceremony

A spokesperson for LaGuardia Community College has condemned a clip of a Black graduate who grabbed the microphone from a white educator at a June 21 commencement ceremony. Online creator Kadia Iman, who attended the Queens community college, fought to take the mic after insisting her full name wasn’t announced.



“I want the mic! Let go! You didn’t let me get my moment,” Iman said into the microphone before telling shocked attendees her full name. “I’m graduating today. I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me!” Iman then drops the microphone and walks off.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with Iman defending her actions by stating that Black graduates weren’t being allowed the same time to say their names as white graduates. In a statement, LaGuardia Community College spokesperson Manny Romero said Iman’s behavior was inexcusable and that they are looking into the incident.

“An incident occurred involving one graduate who demonstrated their frustration during the student procession for not being able to hold the microphone while they announced their name. As a process for keeping the ceremony running in an orderly manner, students are given the opportunity to say their name while a volunteer holds the microphone. None of the students are allowed to hold the microphone to avoid any delay of the student procession and the ceremony. Her mistreatment of a staff volunteer was unacceptable. We are currently reviewing the incident to gain a better understanding of what occurred and what we might do in the future to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Iman responded to those who criticized her actions at the event on Instagram. “To everyone saying I should be embarrassed or I’ll never get a job … I’m a black woman in America. I am always in the right … u will not gaslight me into thinking I’m the bad guy. I did it for girls that look like me. Love u.” Even though some were upset, thousands of commenters applauded how she handled the situation.