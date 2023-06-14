In one of the most viral videos from 2018, two Black men were approached by the police in a Starbucks after an employee dialed 911. According to The New York Times, the woman who oversaw that store was fired but clapped back claiming she was let go because of her white skin—and a federal jury in New Jersey agreed with her.

An employee at the Rittenhouse Square Starbucks in Philly refused Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson the ability to use the bathroom while they waited for their colleague for a business meeting, per the report. They were soon asked to leave, though not appearing to stir up any trouble in the video. When they refused to leave, the manager of that store, a Black man, ordered that employee to call the police.

The video of the interaction went viral, sparking protests against the company and outrage over weaponizing 911 calls against Black people. The public’s response inevitably led to calls for accountability all the up the ladder to Phillips, the regional manager, who was accused of responding poorly to the alleged racially motivated act.

Phillips alleged while she was terminated from her position, the leadership at the store in question faced no backlash. Her next move was playing the race card and taking Starbucks to court in a discrimination suit.

Read more from The New York Times:

The jury found that Starbucks had violated the federal civil rights of the former manager, Shannon Phillips, as well as a New Jersey law that prohibits discrimination based on race, awarding her $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Ms. Phillips said in the suit that Starbucks, as part of its damage-control effort after the arrests, had sought to punish her and other white employees in and around Philadelphia even if they had not been involved in the events that led to the police being called.

The video paired with the most recent police shootings and unlawful arrests of Black people was the perfect storm. Starbucks was under so much pressure, the company’s chief executive issued a public apology and had 8,000 stores close to train employees on racial bias, the report says.