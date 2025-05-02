Idaho Pastor Arrested on Unbelievable Charges, Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Shoots Beloved Dentist to Death, What Diddy Cooked Up For Pre-Trial Defense and Other Criminal Justice Stories From This Week

Even though it’s been 160 years since the Civil War ended, Black Americans are still feeling the effects of the war that almost tore the nation apart over slavery. The pain and betrayal stemming from the Civil War continues to be a sore spot of conversation in the country, so of course when several southern states continue to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day, it cuts a little deeper. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Milwaukee police are investigating what led to the killing of a well-known dentist in the area. The family of Dr. Akintunde Bowden described him as a gentle giant, saying they can’t imagine how his own neighbor allegedly gunned him down inside their apartment building. - Phenix S Halley Read More
With less than two weeks until Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to stand trial, the disgraced rapper is pulling a few more tricks out his bag. This time around, Diddy is hoping a jury will buy his new defense...and you won’t believe what he cooked up. - Phenix S Halley Read More