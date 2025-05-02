Root 100 Nominee Nicholas Ryan Gant Breaks Down the Secret Meaning of His New Single
Idaho Pastor Arrested on Unbelievable Charges, Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Shoots Beloved Dentist to Death, What Diddy Cooked Up For Pre-Trial Defense and Other Criminal Justice Stories From This Week

Criminal Justice

Idaho Pastor Arrested on Unbelievable Charges, Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Shoots Beloved Dentist to Death, What Diddy Cooked Up For Pre-Trial Defense and Other Criminal Justice Stories From This Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in criminal justice.

Image for article titled Idaho Pastor Arrested on Unbelievable Charges, Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Shoots Beloved Dentist to Death, What Diddy Cooked Up For Pre-Trial Defense and Other Criminal Justice Stories From This Week
Photo: Ty Wright (Getty Images), Jemal Countess (Getty Images), Screenshot: KIVI/Elmore County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource, WISN 12
5 States That Insist On Celebrating Confederate Memorial Day Every... Single... Year

Even though it’s been 160 years since the Civil War ended, Black Americans are still feeling the effects of the war that almost tore the nation apart over slavery. The pain and betrayal stemming from the Civil War continues to be a sore spot of conversation in the country, so of course when several southern states continue to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day, it cuts a little deeper. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Idaho Community Left in Shock After Pastor Is Arrested on Unbelievable Charges

Gregory Wayne Jones was well-respected in his community of Mountain Home, Idaho. His work as a director of operations at a daycare and as a pastor made Jones a trusted civilian in the area. That is until he was arrested on heinous accusations. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Wisconsin Woman Allegedly Shoots Her Beloved Dentist Neighbor to Death Over Loud Music Dispute

Keionna McGowan (left) charged with second-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the April 19 shooting death of Dr. Akintunde Bowden (right).
Milwaukee police are investigating what led to the killing of a well-known dentist in the area. The family of Dr. Akintunde Bowden described him as a gentle giant, saying they can’t imagine how his own neighbor allegedly gunned him down inside their apartment building. - Phenix S Halley Read More

You Won’t Believe What Diddy Cooked Up For His Latest Pre-Trial ‘Defense’

With less than two weeks until Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to stand trial, the disgraced rapper is pulling a few more tricks out his bag. This time around, Diddy is hoping a jury will buy his new defense...and you won’t believe what he cooked up. - Phenix S Halley Read More

