Here's What Black Celeb Kids Were Up To This Summer

Summer is starting to wind down and kids are getting ready to go back to school! Celebrity kids had all types of experiences during their break from touring with their parents to trying new sports! Here’s what some of our favorite Black celebrity kids were doing this summer.
Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy has been outdancing her mama on the Renaissance World Tour this summer! She shocked audiences by performing for the first time during the European leg and has become one of the most anticipated acts in the show. What a special opportunity!
Future Zahir
Ciara’s oldest son Future Zahir (aka Baby Future) has been hanging out with his stepfather Russell Wilson this summer! He attended the Russell Wilson Passing Academy and showed off his swift moves in an Instagram video posted by Wilson!
Natalia Bryant
The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, had a ball at the Taylor Swift concert this summer! She has been a fan her whole childhood and snapped a picture with the “Blank Space singer”.
Blaze Tucker
Kandi Burruss’ youngest child, Blaze Tucker, took swimming lessons during the break from school! Okay, Little Mermaid!
Shai Moss
According to Shad Moss (aka Lil Bow Wow), his daughter Shai begged him to see Drake in concert for the It’s All A Blur Tour, and her wish was granted!
The Hart family
Kevin and Eniko Hart gave their kids (Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo, and Kaori) the summer trip of a lifetime! The whole crew went to Rwanda where they went on a safari, hiked, and watched Rwandan performers.
Kaavia James Union Wade
The adorable Kaavia put on her ballet slippers this summer! She had a recital and Gabrielle Union posted a few highlights on Instagram. Keep it up, Kaavia!
Zaya Wade
While her little sister was tearing up the dance floor, the beautiful Zaya Wade was expanding her modeling portfolio! She also saw her favorite artist Kendrick Lamar in concert with her father, Dwyane Wade.
Cree Hardrict
Cree Hardrict hilariously cringed over his mother Tia Mowry’s dance moves on TikTok this summer! They had a dance battle and clearly Tia didn’t win. Look at that face!
Bronwyn and Slater Vance
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s twins, Bronwyn and Slater, went off to Camp Olympia in Texas to be counselors and lifeguards during their break from school! Slater also spent the summer releasing music!
The Westbrook family
Russell and Nina Westbrook took their kiddos (Noah, Skye, and Jordyn) to Paris, France at the same time as the Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton fashion show! Looks like they had some fun!
Pilar McKinley
Whewww! Former Real Housewives star Porsha Williams taught her baby girl Pilar how to wash dishes on her break from school! Luckily, it seems like she enjoys it…for now!
Genesis Dean
Genesis Dean took on a summer job which was being his mother Alicia Keys’ bodyguard! According to his parents, Genesis was concerned for his mother’s safety after hearing about artists getting hit with things while onstage! Y’all better not throw stuff at Alicia!
Adonis Graham
Poor baby! Adonis had to sit and get his hair done by his father Drake this summer. He looks like he’s going to cry!
Saint West
Kim Kardashian took her oldest son, Saint West, to watch a series of soccer games this summer. He was fortunate enough to meet one of his favorite players, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Japan!
North West
North West got to meet one of her favorite artists, Chilli from TLC! North dressed up as Chilli for Halloween last year. How cute!
Aden and Ariah Housley
Tamera Mowry took her babies, Aden and Ariah, to a San Francisco Giants game this summer! They got to meet shortstop Brandon Crawford and other players on the team.