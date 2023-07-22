The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids

Business

The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids

Whether you're looking for neutral basics or bold, colorful designs, we've found some of the coolest and cutest kids' fashions in the game.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: adeandayo.com

August is Black Business month, a perfect opportunity to buy everything Black – even our kids’ clothes. We shopped around and found some of the most colorful and creative pieces influenced by every aspect of our diverse culture. If you’re looking for Black-owned fashions for your little ones, check out a few of our favorites.

Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique

Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: cozyncutekidsboutique.com

Pricilla Wesson founded Cozy N Cute Kids Boutique during the pandemic to make it easier for parents to find cute clothes for their little ones without spending a ton of money. We can’t stop smiling at all of the fun colors and patterns throughout the collection. This Sunshine Sweatshirt is one of my personal favorites.

Miles & Milan

Miles & Milan

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: milesandmilan.com

Miles & Milan is one of our favorite places to find gender neutral basics that go with practically everything. We love this cozy cardigan that makes a great layering piece for fall.

Mini Brook

Mini Brook

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: minibrook.com

Mini Brook is the brainchild of NBA wife, licensed marriage and family therapist and entrepreneur Nina Westbrook. The mom of three is all about making comfortable basic pieces that mix and match effortlessly and are durable enough to withstand a day at the playground.

Ade + Ayo

Ade + Ayo

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: adeandayo.com

Ade + Ayo is a beautiful collection of children’s clothing inspired by African culture. Designer and curator, Temidayo set out to provide parents with affordable clothing that is both stylish and practical. We love the Tukula Ruffle Dress, available in sizes 0 - 18 months.

Mo’s Bows

Mo's Bows

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: mosbows.com

Mo’s Bows founder and creative director Moziah Bridges was only 9 years old when he launched his colorful line of ties and pocket squares in 2011. With Shark Tank’s Daymond John as his mentor, this young man has grown his business and made his ties for adults and kids available in retail locations across the country. If you can get your little one to wear a bow tie, Mo’s Bows is a great choice.

Lucy Lue Organics

Lucy Lue Organics

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: lucylueorganics.com

Lucy Lue Organics is a great go-to for baby essentials that are built to last. You’ll find the coziest neutral bodysuits, pants and rompers for sizes 0 - 2T made of premium organic cotton.

Kido Chicago

Kido Chicago

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: kidochicago.com

Kido Chicago is truly a family business. Founded by husband and wife Keewa and Doug, the Chicago boutique features creative kids’ clothing, toys and books. This Watermelon Seersucker Set for girls size 2 - 8Y is just one of our favorite pieces in the adorable collection.

Yinibini Baby

Yinibini Baby

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: yinibinibaby.com

Yinibini Baby is a go-to for organic cotton clothing and accessories for sizes Newborn to 4T. Whether you’re shopping online or in their DC boutique, you’ll find tees and bodysuits with adorable original prints. If you didn’t think your baby could be any cuter, try dressing them up in the Raining Cats Dogs Bodysuit!

Kamso

Kamso

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: kamso.com.uk

Kamso is an ethical children’s lifestyle brand for kids aged 0-8. Founder Seyi Sokoya uses high-quality cotton sourced from West Africa to make children’s clothing inspired by her Nigerian heritage. We love the versatility of the Taiwo Top/Skirt. Wear it as a top or remove the straps to turn it into an adorable skirt.

SEVIIN

SEVIIN

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: seviinchildrensapparel.com

SEVIIN is another great place to find high-quality basics for kids. The Orange County based, online clothing store is full of convenient basics in sizes Newborn to 5T.

Candid Art

Candid Art

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: candidartaccessories.com

Candice Cox launched Candid Art in 2011 as an artisanal jewelry and home decor brand full of creative statement pieces. In 2019, the brand expanded to include clothing and accessories for kids. And we’re so glad they did. The jumpsuits, dresses and separates are made with beautiful prints you’ll never want your kids to outgrow.

Sun & Lace

Sun & Lace

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: sunandlace.com

Sun & Lace is the place for high quality leather baby shoes and accessories that are meant to pass down to little siblings. These super-soft shoes are made with sustainable leather and can be finished with either a suede sole or a rubber sole for walkers. Each pair is handcrafted in their Wisconsin studio.

We Are Little Giants

We Are Little Giants

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: wearelittlegiants.com

If you’re looking for streetwear-inspired fashions for your little ones, you’ll love We Are Little Giants. You won’t find any frilly sundresses here. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself looking for these hoodies, tees and outwear in adult sizes for yourself!

Mixed Up Clothing

Mixed Up Clothing

Image for article titled The Cutest Black-Owned Clothes for Kids
Photo: mixedupclothing.com

Sonia Smith-Kang founded Mixed Up Clothing to be a celebration of diversity. The Afro Latina military brat has been influenced by her multicultural experience, and it comes through in her collection. These clothes are full of color and sure to make you smile.

