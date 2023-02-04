Here’s How the Entertainment World is Celebrating Black History Month

It’s Black History Month, so that means all the streaming services, media sites and podcast platforms want to show how much they support us and our art. Some of these projects are fascinating looks into our history, while others are merely a collection of films and series the network already offers. We’ve made it easy for you and put all the most interesting Black History Month offerings in one simple place.
Hulu
Hulu is highlighting originals like The 1619 Project, Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 (Feb. 15), the sixth and final season of FX’s Snowfall, the original film Bruiser (Feb. 24) and the drama Kindred, which the streamer recently canceled.
Paramount+
The Black Voices collection includes fan favorites like Key and Peele, Good Burger, What’s Love Got to Do with It, Waiting to Exhale, Devotion and The Equalizer.
Disney+
In it Black Stories Collection you can find titles like The Proud Family, black-ish, The Wonder Years, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. But let’s be honest: the real story here is the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
HBO Max
Under its theme “Celebrating Black Stories Today and Every Day,” the streaming network released a video highlighting Black artists in its various properties including Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel; Love, Lizzo; Rap Sh!t; South Side; Abbott Elementary; A Black Lady Sketch Show; Shaq; Industry; Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon.
Netflix
Unlike other platforms, Netflix has its Black History Month located under categories and not on the home page. This extra step felt like a choice to not put Black content right in front. Once you get there, you can find tabs like The Sound of Black Music, The Art of Black Animation, Strong Black Legends and Young, Gifted & Black.
Sirius XM
The music service partners with Pandora for several new channels including The Whitney Channel, Notorious Radio, which celebrates Biggie, Black Music Forever, highlighting current hits and new artists, and The Apollo Theater Channel, which offers the history of Black music from Jazz, to R&B, to Hip-Hop.
Prime Video
I had to scroll a bit to find the Celebrate Black Voices tab, but once I did, I found projects like Harlem; Coach Prime; Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul; The Underground Railroad; Brown Sugar; and Godfather of Harlem.
MLB
The league highlights the influence of the Negro Leagues in the animated series Undeniable. The three episodes include: “Women of the Negro Leagues” on Feb. 1; “International Impact” on Feb. 8; and “Jackie Robinson & Monte Irvin” on Feb. 15. The five minute episodes are available on MLB’s official YouTube page.
Pluto TV
The streamer has a wide collection of popular Black film, but among its coolest choices for the month are: Queen Latifah marathon on Feb 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Black Cinema; Pam Grier marathon on Feb 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Black Cinema; Sidney Poitier’s birthday marathon on Feb 20 all day on Classic Movies; Pluto TV History highlights crucial events and people every Sunday.
NPR Podcasts
The media stalwart delivers new and classic outing of its most popular podcast titles, such as, Code Switch offers the episodes “NFL - Rooney Rule” on Feb. 8 and an examination of the descendants of Carter G. Woodson on Feb. 22. Throughline brings its “House Music” episode on Feb. 23. Afro Latino offers “Cuban Piano 101” on Feb. 8 and an interview with producer/musician Adrian Quesada on Feb. 15.
MasterClass
The website is offering a three-part class exploring America’s looonnnggg history of racism. Jelani Cobb, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, Angela Davis, Sherrilyn Ifill, Nikole Hannah-Jones, John McWhorter and Cornel West are among the names lead this course that “Informs, contextualizes and challenges how we think about race and racism; Reconciles gaps in traditional education about U.S. history; Offers tools and techniques to empower change in our own lives.”
Peacock
Under its Amplifying Black Voices tab, the streaming service has titles like The Best Man; The Final Chapters; Bel-Air; Men in Black; Fruitvale Station; and Just Wright.
AppleTV+
Among the titles Apple is showcasing are the acclaimed film Emancipation; documentaries Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues and Sidney; sci-fi drama series Swan Song; Season 3 of the drama Truth Be Told.
ABC News
The network’s news department will present the special Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas, which showcases the history of Black performers in Sin City. Good Morning America plans a month of programming that includes “a three-part series highlighting HBCUs, segments honoring a Black healthcare community hero, an artist pushing for social change, Black influencers and trendsetters, Black women in sports and the Harlem Renaissance.”
