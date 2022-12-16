We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Despite the rampant and ignorant “anti-Woke” agenda trying to plant its roots into our society through various laws, the ever-growing and asinine list of banned Black books, and the idiotic racist rhetoric spewing from a myriad of leaders in high places—the real truth of this country and the valiant efforts to bring that truth to the masses will not be hindered.

And it’s because of that that the news of forthcoming The 1619 Project docuseries, the monumental and pivotal work from The New York Times Magazine and Pulitzer Prize-winning Nikole Hannah-Jones, getting its official premiere date on Hulu is cause for immense celebration.

Releasing in tandem with Disney’s Onyx Collective and hosted by Hannah-Jones, the six-part limited series will keep with the original project and seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes—“Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice”— are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

“Two years in the making, we can finally announce the Jan. 26 @hulu premier date for the #1619Project six-part docuseries. I am SO proud of this work. Join us for this new American origin story,” Hannah-Jones wrote on Twitter sharing the news on Thursday.

Added Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, who serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Hannah-Jones, Oprah Winfrey and more in a tweet: “I am forever thankful to the brilliant @nhannahjones for entrusting @OneStoryUp with this vital reframing of the story of America! #blackstorytellers #blackexcellence.”

The 1619 Project premieres Jan. 26, 2023 only on Hulu.