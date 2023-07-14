'He Don’t Really Know Who I Am': Sukihana Reflects on YK Osiris Incident in New Interview

We’ve already gone over the plethora of reasons YK Osiris was wrong for forcefully kissing Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana after a Crew League basketball tournament in June.

While everyone, including The Root, has had the opportunity to analyze the video, the woman at the center of this controversy has been unable to truly speak her mind, outside of a long message she wrote, accepting the Florida rapper’s apology in an amazing social media post.

In a snippet of her first interview after “ the kiss” on The Armon Wiggins Show, Sukihana can be seen detailing the events leading up to the uncomfortable encounter with Osiris and the emotions she felt at the moment.

During the interview, she says, “This is a big opportunity for me and I don’t want to look problematic in this male-dominated industry or television show. I’m just having a good time and keeping a smile on my face.”



She continued, “He had reached in for a kiss and it was like… He don’t really know who I am. Like he don’t know how I do. So I just feel like he didn’t read the room as good and that’s okay, people make mistakes. He tried to kiss me and it was a little bit uncomfortable.”

Sukihana went on to say that she did not want to embarrass herself or anyone else that was sitting at the table, so she kept it “professional.” She also stated that she stopped filming and left the set to go to her room and cry.

The reality TV star also explained that she truly has forgiven him because she believes that he truly meant no harm with his “playful” actions. But she also made it clear that she still understands the seriousness that other sexual assault victims may go through and they don’t have to take the same approach that she did.

While I believe all the criticism that Osiris received was more than warranted, I’m happy to see that she’s doing well and that she’s forgiven him for his wrongdoings, even if many others haven’t.



I hope he takes this opportunity to learn from his mistakes because if it comes up that he’s involved in another situation similar to this one, it’s going to be armageddon in his mentions.

