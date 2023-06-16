The last few days for YK Osiris have not been pretty, and deservedly so.



After the “Worth It” rapper was seen on video forcefully kissing reality TV star Sukihana, the entirety of social media was there to hold him accountable, including myself.

The Jacksonville rapper wrote an apology on Instagram days after the video was released, saying, “I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukiahan’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the most admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect.”

He has since deleted the post.

But in a new change of fortune for the 24-year-old rapper, Sukihana has accepted Osris’ apology, in a lengthy Instagram post of her own.

She made clear that while she has accepted Osiris’ apology publicly and privately, she is not “excusing or lessening the severity of his actions.”



The full post on Instagram read:

I want to first say thank you to everyone who has reached out, your thoughtfulness has not gone unnoticed. I would like to address the event that took place on Saturday, as well as, the aftermath surrounding such. First, I want to acknowledge that YK Osiris has apologized to me both privately and publicly and I have chosen to accept his apology. God always forgives me and I can always forgive others. My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris. He is young. It is my prayer that this experience will cause him and others to be more mindful and respect the personal boundaries of others. I am human, a woman, a mother and daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, I still have boundaries and a right to have them. Again, I have accepted his apology and am working towards getting back to my life. I am giving YK the grace and forgiveness that I wanted to be given to me as I was discovering and defining myself on this very public and sometimes unforgiving entertainment platform. Thank you again. I deeply appreciate your support.

Prior to making this lengthy post on Instagram, Sukiahana was relatively quiet on the situation, writing some tweets that may have addressed it, but did not directly condemn Osiris or his actions.



Before deactivating her Twitter account on Wednesday, she wrote, “I am hurt and scared to stand up for myself. I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then [sic] the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Thankfully, Sukihana has found some peace in the situation and has seemingly moved on. But that does not mean that everyone else will.



Controversies like this where you’re seen on video sexually assaulting a woman do not just go away. People will remember this and it will be a part of his brand and legacy for as long as he lives.