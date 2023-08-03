Have A Nice Trip: Bigoted Ex-NY Cop Union Boss Is Headed To The Bing

Karma never looked so good. Ed Mullins , the former boss of New York’s biggest police union, will have a lot of time to rethink all the racist things he’s said and the ridiculous defenses he’s made for cops’ bad behavior over the years. He was sentenced Thursday morning t0 two years in federal prison for mishandling funds from the very union he repped as his entire personality.

He asked the judge for mercy in his sentencing, petitioning for no prison time at all—and the judge politely declined. We hate to go all schadenfreude on you, Ed, but LMAOOOOOOOOO, oh and by the way, hahahahahaha!



Advertisement

Not that Mullins is nearly about to suffer as he probably should have. He surrendered to authorities in February and pleaded guilty to wire fraud which could’ve landed him a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His offense? Smuggling funds from the New York Police Department union dues to take himself out to steak dinners, buy fancy clothes and even pay for a family member’s tuition. The New York Daily News reported that his shopping splurges were filed as phony union expenses, leading to nearly $1 million in reimbursement from the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

In the courtroom Thursday, Mullins gave a pitiful speech before the judge about how awful he’s felt and how he’s been a “changed man” after being subject to the justice system he never knew he’d have to face.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read more from the NY Daily News:

“Although I regret everything that has led me to this day, I remain motivated to make this right, to correct my flaws, and to restore to all those who’ve I injured,” Mullins said at his Manhattan federal court sentencing. “I make no excuses. I made an incredibly bad decision,” he continued. “However, no experience has changed me more than to be the accused of the criminal charge to which I stand here before you, now awaiting judgment.” “Your Honor, I offer these words to be placed on the record in the hope that others will learn and realize the result of what happens when good men fall from grace,” Mullins said in court Thursday. “For nearly 22 months, I have been existing in the shell of the man I used to be. I live daily in a world of regret with an unforgiving soul that never seems to heal. Life has completely crashed all around me, leaving me with a great deal of time to think.”

Advertisement

Ain’t it something that he feels bad for having to trade in his Gucci belts for an orange jumpsuit instead of the offensive, racist garbage he’s said? Mullins was dragged for sending around a video in 2019 of a right-wing conspiracist reading a disgusting, stereotype-filled letter from a cop: “The projects will always be dens of crime and violence. Cops will continue to wade into that fray and blacks will continue to attack and ambush us forever.”

Mullins denied sending out the video and tried to throw the cheap “I have Black friends” shot to separate himself from the racism accusations. That hardly worked since the entire NYPD union developed a reputation for their obscene Twitter (or X?) activity. Mullins didn’t help, tweeting pictures of the arrest report for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, calling Bronx-native Congressman Ritchie Torres a “first-class whore” and even more garbage.

Advertisement

See ya in 2025, Ed . And trust us, it won’t be a day too soon.