The former head of New York’s second-largest police union who spent much of his time being racist on social media could be on his way to jail.



Ed Mullins, who led the Sergeants Benevolent Association for 20 years, was indicted on a single federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday for allegedly boosting $1 million from the union members he claimed to be defending, spending it on an extravagant lifestyle, including meals, appliances for his own house and even paying a family member’s college tuition, according to the New York Times.

Mullins, 60, faces a possible 20-year stretch in federal prison, and could do his time with many of the people his union members arrested and whom he targeted with his bigotry over the years. We’re totally not rooting for that to happen.

An example of Mullins’ greatest hits was retweeting a racist video from the union’s official Twitter account in 2019, then defending it by saying he hadn’t watched the whole thing and that he had Black friends. Internal misconduct charges from that incident were sustained by the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board, which Mullins also loved to attack. He ended up losing 70 days pay over that incident and one in which he leaked former NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s daughter’s arrest record stemming from a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.



He finally resigned from his job leading the union last October after the FBI raided his office, and it looks like they’ve found enough to proceed with a case against him.

