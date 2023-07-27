The Most Racist Sh*t Ron DeSantis Has Done

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has set his sights on the White House, but so far his campaign isn’t going so well. And that sucks not only for him, but all Floridians given the crux of his strategy seems to be trying to put forward the most obnoxious, fear-mongering policies and talking points possible. From his anti-intellectual “Stop-Woke Act” to his actual battle with the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’, to defending a curriculum that teaches that slavery wasn’t all that bad, we’ve compiled a list of the most racist sh*t DeSantis has done—which also hasn’t gotten him anywhere.