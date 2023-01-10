Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Awards Season 2023

Golden Globes 2023: How to Watch, What to Watch for, Who's Nominated and More

The 80th Annual Golden Globes Air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled Golden Globes 2023: How to Watch, What to Watch for, Who&#39;s Nominated and More
Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC (Getty Images)

The 80th annual Golden Globes are set to go down Tuesday night, marking a grand start to the new year and to awards season. But before we get into the glitz and glam, we here at The Root thought it fitting to provide you with a quick rundown of the who’s who and the what’s what, that way you’re in the know with snacks in tow come tonight.

Who’s Hosting?

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The Carmichael Show star will be making his Golden Globe hosting debut and given the success of his Netflix special Rothaniel, I, for one, can’t wait to see how he does.

Who’s Nominated?

Since we’re #RootingforEverybodyBlack over on this side of the internet, I’m happy to say that a handful of our favorite actors, actresses and projects are up for awards this year. (But I do mean a literal handful as there were several notable projects and persons missing that should’ve gotten recognized, but I digress.) Those nominees include ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which is up for Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy, and its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams; Zendaya for her role in HBO’s Euphoria; Niecy Nash-Betts for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; and Donald Glover for FX’s Atlanta.

On the film front, Blackity-black nominees include: Viola Davis for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture–Drama for The Woman King; , Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and Jeremy Pope for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

Who Should Win?

By now, you should know that everything Abbott Elementary touches turns into gold. So you should expect wins from that hilarious crew. I also would never bet against Viola Davis, especially considering the fact that she MURKED her role in Woman King, so that’s an obvious win for me as well. Angela Bassett is also a class act and gives a masterclass in Wakanda Forever so I won’t be surprised if she cinches the W tonight as well. I’m also really hoping Jeremy Pope pulls through in an upset and takes the award tonight, but his fellow nominees are hella stacked so let’s cross our fingers super tight.

Who’s Going to Show Up?

Well that, dear reader, remains to be seen until tonight. What with most of Hollywood still trying to decipher whether or not it’s ready to embrace the Golden Globes and subsequently the Hollywood Foreign Press Association back with open arms—ya know, due to the whole scandal surrounding the lack of inclusivity in nominations and membership that made the once-heralded awards show go on a timeout. It’ll definitely be interesting and telling to see who walks the red carpet and shows up onstage to receive their awards seeing as how last year’s show went by virtually silently.

However, we do know a handful of folks who are set to present awards and those include folks like Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jay Ellis, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tracy Morgan and more.

How to Watch?

You can watch the 80th Annual Golden Globes, airing Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

