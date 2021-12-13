Though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, has been trying to remedy its lack of diversity for months this year following that revelatory exposé back in April—it appears the show will, in fact, still go on.



Advertisement

After implementing some changes over the last eight months, specifically a new reform plan and new bylaws that include: an updated code of conduct; a chief diversity officer; 21 new members (including six Black journalists) and a five-year partnership with the NAACP—it will be interesting to see whether or not Hollywood will ready to welcome back their problematic baby with open arms come January. (NBC is clearly not, seeing as how they previously announced they would not be airing the ceremony, so we can at least count them out.)

Controversy aside (if you can even really put it to the side because WHAT A MESSY SITUATION THIS HAS BEEN), nominations for the 2022 ceremony were announced on Monday and since y’all know we do it over on this side: let’s get into the Blackity-blackness of it all, shall we?

Congratulations are in order to King Richard stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis who were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, respectively. The film itself also snagged the nom for Best Motion Picture-Drama Best Original Song- Motion Picture for “Be Alive,” written and performed by Beyoncé.

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Passing’s Ruth Negga were also nominated alongside Ellis. Joining Smith in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Motion Picture category are Denzel Washington for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth and Mahershala Ali for his “dual” role in the upcoming Apple+ TV film, Swan Song.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 50% Tommy Hilfiger Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection Towels, towels everywhere

Crafted from soft, absorbent cotton, and available in 11 different colors-slash-patterns that all coordinate in that casually-matched but not matchy-matchy way. Buy for $9 at Macy's Use the promo code GIVE

Shouts out go to Cynthia Erivo, who is up for Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television, for Genius: Aretha. The song “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Jennifer Hudson-led Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, was also nominated for Best Original Song- Motion Picture.

On the TV front, America’s favorite Black-ish couple Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross were recognized for Best Performance By An Actor And Actress In A Television Series Musical Or Comedy, respectively. Also joining Ross in that category is Insecure star and hella talented multihyphenate Issa Rae.

Advertisement

Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad is up for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television, while Netflix’s Lupin snagged a nom for Best Television Series-Drama.

Claps and snaps are also in order for Lupin lead actor Omar Sy and Pose star Billy Porter who were both nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series–Drama.

Advertisement

In the Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series–Drama category In Treatment’s Uzo Aduba and Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez are in the running as well.

For the complete list of winners, head on over to goldenglobes.com.